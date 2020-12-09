Police urge people to come forward with information after 'utterly appalling' gun attack on a house in Derry

Police have described a gun attack on a house in Derry, during which up to nine shots were fired at the property, as 'utterly appalling'.

No one was in the house at Rossdowney Drive in the Waterside at the time of the attack at 11.10pm last night.

One of the bullets went through the living room window of the house.

Forensic officers yesterday carried out an examination of the scene as police tried to establish a motive for the gun attack.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin, who is leading the investigation into the shooting, said it is believed that up to nine shots were fired at the house.

"Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time of this violent attack, which can only be described as completely reckless,” he said.

“It is fortunate we are not dealing with a very different outcome where someone could have been seriously injured, or worse.

"The very fact the gunman thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community.

“The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.”

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police.

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack.” he said.

“Anyone who can help us identify the dangerous individual/individuals involved is asked to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1983 of 08/12/20."

Information can also be passed on confidentially through the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.

The chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Martin Reilly, was among local politicans who condemned the gun attack.

"Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us,” he said.

“As an elected representative for the area I can say that the people of this city are shocked and disgusted at these continued incidents.

“"The indiscriminate attack on this home stands in stark contrast to the great community spirit shown by the people of this city and district during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is absolutely no justification for these shootings.

“It is clear that those responsible for this have absolutely no concern for people living here. It is only by chance that no one was killed or seriously injured.”