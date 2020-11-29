Derry star supports a charity in his home town which helps so many people

A high-profile Derry singer and actor has raised almost £3,000 for a charity that helps the needy in his home city by releasing a charity calendar for 2021.

Former Glee star Damian McGinty is currently singing with globally successful group Celtic Thunder and lives in America with his wife.

And although he hasn't been back to Derry in a year due to the ongoing global pandemic, the city remains close to his heart and he is donating all the money from the sales of his popular calendar to St Vincent de Paul (SVdP).

The charity helps distressed people by visiting them in their homes and giving them money, clothing, food, fuel, furniture or electrical items.

Damian explained: "Something that has been really on my mind recently, is families putting food on the table over Christmas.

"Covid has hurt millions, whether it be in terms of health, or financially.

"I think a really serious issue moving forward is going to be hunger, and it absolutely breaks my heart to think of parents lying awake at night worrying about feeding their kids the next day.

"It breaks my heart to think of kids going hungry, and Santa being something that is simply not on the cards. It’s not fair."

As well as selling the calendar Damian asked his fans to donate what they could afford and has raised just under £3,000.

"This will go a long, long way," said Damian.

"We can make a families Christmas a little bit better, and that’s a light the world needs right now.

"I wanted to try and use my platform to make a difference as it’s been a tough year for so many and my followers helped me do that and I want to say thanks, so, so much."

Last week, Damian joined Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, for his latest of his Covid-19 video appeal.

"I've been really concerned to see the number of Covid cases across Derry and Strabane in the last few months – it's really worrying, and the threat hasn't gone away," he commented.

"I haven't been home since Christmas and for me that's been quite difficult because I have never gone that long without visiting home in my life, and I miss it a lot.

"I know the community back home is full of amazing people that care about each other so I'm appealing to everyone to do what they can to get us back to where we were and where we will be again."

Mayor Tierney said that Damian is one of many people making sacrifices for the greater good.

"I was delighted that Damian joined me in this message and has shared his personal experience to show why it's important that we all follow the guidelines in place.

"He hasn't been able to come home and visit his family since last Christmas, which, naturally, is incredibly difficult.

"It's just one example of many people and businesses who are making sacrifices to protect our community and keep everyone safe, so alongside Damian I am asking that everyone makes those sacrifices worthwhile by doing all they can to reduce our cases numbers and stop the spread of Covid-19."

To view Damian's message visit the council's Facebook page.