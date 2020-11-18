Young people being offered the opportunity of a lifetime with Derry cross-community group

Contact
Young people pictured on a Reach Across project.
Young people are being given a great opportunity to train as youth leaders with a cross-community organisation in Derry.
Reach Across is looking for new group leaders for the range of programmes that they run.
The leaders will also have the chance to take part in trips to Greece and Hungary next year.
A training event for anyone interested will be held at the Holywell Trust base at Bishop Street on Monday. November 30, from 6.30pm to 9pm.
Participants must be over 18 years of age.
Youth leaders will help out with Reach Across's weekly club nights, activity residentials, day trips and international projects.
Leaders will also be offered a range of training and development courses.
Anyone interested in becoming involved with Reach Across can e-mail reach_across@hotmail.com or text 07854833371.
