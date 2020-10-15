Derry secondary school asks pupils to stay at home for the rest of the week

A secondary school in Derry has asked pupils to stay at home for the rest of the week.

All schools in Northern Ireland will close for two weeks from next week as part of efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this year, St Joseph's Boys' School in Creggan requested that its Year 13 and Year 14 pupils remain at home on Wednesday.

The school said it was a 'precautionary measure' following information it had received from the Public Health Agency.

However, the school has now asked pupils to stay at home today and tomorrow.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal, Martina Mccarran, said that a deep clean was necessary as a result of more positive cases being identified in the school.

As Derry continues to try and get to grips with the high number of positive Covid-19 cases in the local council area, schools are also having to cope with an increasing number of outbreaks.

Thornhill College is also closed this week due to what the school described as a 'rising' number of Covid cases.