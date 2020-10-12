New changes have come into force on the timetable for the 212 bus service from Derry to Belfast.

Like all forms of public transport, the 212 service has been drastically hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a massive fall in the number of passengers.

As a result, Translink have said that the number of buses on the service is being reduced.

Timetable adjustments are coming into effect from today.

Translink said there will also be short term timetable adjustments to Foyle Metro and local services.

A Translink spokesperson said: “These adjustments reflect a reduction in the number of passengers travelling given the current Covid-19 situation in the North West.”