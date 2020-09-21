Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Household restrictions to be re-introduced tomorrow in Northern Ireland in a bid to stop spread of COVID-19

No mixing to be allowed between different households

Six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Reporter:

Staff reporter

New restrictions are being brought in across Northern Ireland following a sharp in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

In the past week, the number of positive cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has increased significantly.

In the seven days from September 14 to September, a total of 121 COVID-19 cases were identified in the local area.

This is in comparison with 41 cases in the previous seven days from September 7 to September 13.

The recent increase now means that Derry and Strabane council area has the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases of all the council regions in Northern Ireland.

The rate in Derry and Strabane is 80.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Belfast has a rate of 77.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Speaking at Stormont today, First Minister Arlene Foster announced a number of new restrictions which will come into operation from 6pm tomorrow.

From then, there will be no mixing allowed of people in different households.

There will be a series of exemptions where this will not apply.

A maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in private gardens, but they can only be from a maximum of two households.

Children under the age of 12 do not count towards this total.

Mrs Foster said the new restrictions were not a 'return to lockdown' but she said the restrictions would hopefully prevent the need to introduce 'more draconian measures'.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the evidence showed that the majority of positive cases were being caused by household interactions.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie