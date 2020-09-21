Household restrictions to be re-introduced tomorrow in Northern Ireland in a bid to stop spread of COVID-19

New restrictions are being brought in across Northern Ireland following a sharp in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

In the past week, the number of positive cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has increased significantly.

In the seven days from September 14 to September, a total of 121 COVID-19 cases were identified in the local area.

This is in comparison with 41 cases in the previous seven days from September 7 to September 13.

The recent increase now means that Derry and Strabane council area has the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases of all the council regions in Northern Ireland.

The rate in Derry and Strabane is 80.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Belfast has a rate of 77.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Speaking at Stormont today, First Minister Arlene Foster announced a number of new restrictions which will come into operation from 6pm tomorrow.

From then, there will be no mixing allowed of people in different households.

There will be a series of exemptions where this will not apply.

A maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in private gardens, but they can only be from a maximum of two households.

Children under the age of 12 do not count towards this total.

Mrs Foster said the new restrictions were not a 'return to lockdown' but she said the restrictions would hopefully prevent the need to introduce 'more draconian measures'.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the evidence showed that the majority of positive cases were being caused by household interactions.