Important traffic news: Motorists urged to plan their journeys as the Derry to Dungiven road will be closed all weekend

Closure to to facilitate work on the new section of road

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A full closure of the A6 will be in place this weekend between Dungiven and Derry, with traffic to be directed through Feeny and Claudy.

The closure is part of continuing work on the completion of the A6 D2D Dualling Project and will take effect from this evening, September 4 at 7pm until Monday, September 7 at 7am.

GAA supporters travelling to Derry could be affected, with Ballinascreen taking on Bellaghy at Celtic Park on Saturday evening, Magherafelt play Lavey at the same venue on Sunday evening.

Road users have been asked to leave extra time for their journey due to the diversion.

