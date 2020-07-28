Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

MOT tests for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume in the coming weeks, says Minister

Tests have been suspended because of pandemic

MOT centre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

MOT services for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume from September 1.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced that the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) intends to resume further MOT testing services and practical car and lorry driving tests from September.

Following the resumption of testing for some vehicle groups earlier this month, the DVA plans to resume MOT testing for additional categories including four year old cars and motorbikes, three year old light goods vehicles and testing of heavy goods vehicles, trailers and buses.

These customers will be sent a reminder letter with details of how to book a test.

The DVA also plans to resume practical car and lorry driving tests from September 1, initially prioritising those requests from key workers followed by those customers whose tests were cancelled due to lockdown.

The DVA will contact these customers directly to arrange appointments.

A further update will be provided when all other customers will be able to book a test.

The DVA has already reinstated, from 20 July, MOT testing for priority groups not able to avail of Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) including taxis and buses due a first time test; vehicles not previously registered in Northern Ireland; vehicles whose MOTs have expired by more than 12 months that includes vehicles previously declared SORN and those sold by car dealerships.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie