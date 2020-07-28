MOT tests for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume in the coming weeks, says Minister

MOT services for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume from September 1.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced that the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) intends to resume further MOT testing services and practical car and lorry driving tests from September.

Following the resumption of testing for some vehicle groups earlier this month, the DVA plans to resume MOT testing for additional categories including four year old cars and motorbikes, three year old light goods vehicles and testing of heavy goods vehicles, trailers and buses.

These customers will be sent a reminder letter with details of how to book a test.

The DVA also plans to resume practical car and lorry driving tests from September 1, initially prioritising those requests from key workers followed by those customers whose tests were cancelled due to lockdown.

The DVA will contact these customers directly to arrange appointments.

A further update will be provided when all other customers will be able to book a test.

The DVA has already reinstated, from 20 July, MOT testing for priority groups not able to avail of Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) including taxis and buses due a first time test; vehicles not previously registered in Northern Ireland; vehicles whose MOTs have expired by more than 12 months that includes vehicles previously declared SORN and those sold by car dealerships.