MOT tests for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume in the coming weeks, says Minister

Contact
MOT services for cars in Northern Ireland are to resume from September 1.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced that the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) intends to resume further MOT testing services and practical car and lorry driving tests from September.
Following the resumption of testing for some vehicle groups earlier this month, the DVA plans to resume MOT testing for additional categories including four year old cars and motorbikes, three year old light goods vehicles and testing of heavy goods vehicles, trailers and buses.
These customers will be sent a reminder letter with details of how to book a test.
The DVA also plans to resume practical car and lorry driving tests from September 1, initially prioritising those requests from key workers followed by those customers whose tests were cancelled due to lockdown.
The DVA will contact these customers directly to arrange appointments.
A further update will be provided when all other customers will be able to book a test.
The DVA has already reinstated, from 20 July, MOT testing for priority groups not able to avail of Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) including taxis and buses due a first time test; vehicles not previously registered in Northern Ireland; vehicles whose MOTs have expired by more than 12 months that includes vehicles previously declared SORN and those sold by car dealerships.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Magherafelt captain Daniel Heavron and Derry GAA Chairman Stephen Barker launch Derry's new live-streaming initiative for the club championship
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.