Prominent building to be lit up this weekend in honour of frontline workers

The Bridewell building in Magherafelt is to get a temporary makeover.

Three Mid Ulster District Council arts facilities will be lit up this weekend in recognition of the district’s frontline workers’ efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bridewell, Magherafelt, Ranfurly House, Dungannon and The Burnavon in Cookstown will light up red and white, the council colours, over the weekend.

It comes after a motion, proposed by Deputy Chair, Meta Graham, at the council’s monthly meeting, received unanimous support.

Cllr Graham wanted to publicly convey the council’s thanks to the workers who worked tirelessly outside the spotlight during the pandemic.

“We all clapped deservedly week after week for our remarkable and brave NHS to show our support and to thank them for the sacrifices they made during this difficult time,” she said.

“However, I think our thanks and appreciation need to be extended further to include all of those who are sometimes overlooked and quite often taken for granted.

“We all need to pause and remember that while we may not have had everything we wanted during this crisis, thanks to the work of these dedicated workers, we certainly had everything we needed.

“This gesture is a small token of our gratitude, appreciation and thanks to all those who have so selflessly kept Mid Ulster going over the last 3 months, often at considerable risk to themselves. We owe you all a great debt.”

Farmers, factory workers, delivery drivers, lorry drivers, postal workers, retail workers, the PSNI, the NIFRS, small local shops, council staff, volunteers and community groups were among those included by Cllr Graham.