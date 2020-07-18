Masses suspended at a Derry church over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic

Contact
Masses have been suspended at St Mary's Church in Ardmore.
Mass has been suspended at a Derry parish as a precaution in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video on the Ardmore parish Facebook today, parish priest Father Neil Farren said there was Covid-19 'in our parish community' and the 'wide region'.
As a result, and following consultation with Ardmore pastoral council members, Father Farren said it had been decided to ask the public not to attend Mass in Ardmore until further notice.
He said that he would continue to celebrate Mass alone in the church and the service would be replayed to the public via the church webcam.
Father Farren urged people to follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines.
The news about Ardmore praish comes after 10 GAA clubs in Derry suspended club activities this week after a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county in recent days.
Ardmore GAA club is one of the clubs that has suspended activities.
Yesterday, it emerged that there had been eight new coronavirus cases reported in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
