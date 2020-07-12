Man arrested after police operation in the Creggan area of Derry

A 32-year-old has been arrested after what was described as a 'proactive policing operation' in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said that officers from the Creggan Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search at a property in the area on Friday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, and other drug related paraphernalia was seized during the incident," the spokesperson said.

“A car parked in the area was also seized by police as part of the investigation.

“The male was arrested on suspicion of Concerned in the supply of Class B Controlled drugs and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The police spokesperson continued: “This seizure again demonstrates our commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and to eradicating the pain and harm they cause.

“We are also investigating a possible link between this seizure and arrest and other recent drugs related offences which have occurred in the Creggan area.

“We continue to target criminals who seek to gain from the illegal drugs trade and from the misfortune of others.

"Any information we receive is acted upon and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to police to assist us in our efforts."

Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.