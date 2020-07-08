Police appeal for witnesses following road traffic collision in Derry

Contact
Police are appealing for information or witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Crescent Link area of Derry/Londonderry on the afternoon of Saturday 4 July.
Inspector John Moore said: “We received a report of the four-vehicle collision just before 3.10pm.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“One male driver was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1265 of 04/07/20.”
