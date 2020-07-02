Councillors grant planning approval for new Lidl store in Derry

Contact
Planners have recommended approval for a large new Lidl store in Derry.
Councillors today granted planning permission for a new Lidl store in Derry.
The supermarket giant wants to build a new store in the Buncrana Road area of the city.
The company first applied for planning permission for the proposed store on a vacant site at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road (below) in 2018.
Planners at Derry City and Strabane District Council had recommended that planning permission be granted for the store.
However, the final approval for the development rests with councillors on the council’s planning committee.
At a meeting of the committee this afternoon, members voted unanimously to grant planning permission for the new Lidl store.
As part of the plans for the new development, Lidl said it will close its current store at Buncrana Road.
However, the company said it would retain its current building for storage purposes.
Lidl said that they wanted to build a new larger store in Derry because of the lack of expansion space at its present store.
The proposed new store will have much more parking facilities.
The entrance to the new store will be via the Springtown Road which will reduce the traffic pressure on the busy Buncrana Road.
Traffic entering and leaving Lidl’s current store creates a frequent bottleneck on the Buncrana Road.
