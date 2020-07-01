Derry bishops receive major award in recognition of their peace-building work

Two Derry bishops have been jointly honoured for their peace-building work.

The Catholic Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, and the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Ken Good, are among more than 30 people recognised in this year’s Lambeth Awards which were announced yesterday by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The awards acknowledge 'outstanding contributions to the Church and wider society'.

In total, 32 awards are being handed out this year.

Bishop Good and Bishop McKeown have each been given a Langton Award for Community Service.

The citation accompanying Bishop Good’s said it was 'for giving strategic leadership to the local church to engage fully with the community, throughout his ordained ministry, most of which was in the complex community of Northern Ireland'.

Bishop McKeown’s citation said his award was 'for his exceptional and sustained dedication to the cause of peace and social cohesion in an environment of traditional interdenominational tension'



Bishop Good said said he was humbled and grateful to receive the award alongside his friend Bishop McKeown.

“The pursuit of peace is a noble endeavour, but the journey is frequently challenging and can feel lonely,” he said.

“I’m thankful for having had Bishop Donal as a trusted companion in what became for us a joint quest.

“Donal and I do what we do because of a sense of calling. Jesus told his disciples to love one another, and that is a command we have sought to live up to and to share as best we can, whatever the cost. In this, we have been privileged to follow in the footsteps of inspirational predecessors.

I hope that the Archbishop’s generous gesture towards us will inspire peacemakers elsewhere in God’s Kingdom.”

Bishop McKeown said the Lambeth Awards would serve as an encouragement to church and wider civic society.

“It is a privilege to receive this Award along with Bishop Ken,” Bishop McKeown said.

“He laboured long and faithfully in this corner of the Lord’s vineyard. Anything I have done in my few years here was built on the foundations that others had laid before my arrival.

“Community is built by good relationships – and by emphasising our long, shared history rather than our more recent divided past.

“Along with the other main Churches in the area, we tried to look at the common heritage of St Columba.

“That enabled us all to look together at some of the recent contentious centenaries so that our young people could face the future with hope rather than fear.”