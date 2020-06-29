Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry's council opens a book of condolence in memory of Belfast teenager Noah Donohue

Heartbreak at death of popular young man

Specialist team from Derry helping in the search for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe

Noah's body was found on Saturday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney is encouraging the people of Derry City and Strabane District Council to show their support for the family of Belfast teenager Noah Donohue by signing an online Book of Condolence that is available for signing via the Council website.

Expressing his sadness at the heart-breaking news that the body of the 14-year-old Belfast schoolboy was found by PSNI on Saturday following a six-day search for the missing teenager, Mayor Tierney said felt it was important the public had an opportunity to show support for the Donohue family.

He said: “I was totally devastated when I heard Noah’s body had been found.

"I think all of us were really hopeful that he would be found and return home safe to his family. For a young boy to go out on his bike on a Sunday afternoon and never come home is just heartbreaking.

"As a parent I don’t even want to contemplate the pain and loss the Donohue family are feeling and my heart goes out to his Mammy and his extended family circle as they try to come to terms with their incredible loss.

"As Mayor, I want to extend sincere condolences on behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane and reassure the family that our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. It is truly heartbreaking.”

The Mayor added that all support should now be focused on helping the Donohue family in whatever way the community can at this imaginably difficult time.

“By signing the online Book of Condolence you can provide some words of comfort and support to Noah’s family,” he added.

The book is available for signing from today via the following link - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Book-of-Condolences-for-Noah-Donohue​

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie