Man and woman arrested following police operation this morning which saw a city centre street in Derry closed off

A man and a woman have been arrested following a police operation in Derry's city centre this morning.
Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said police received a report of suspected firearms at an address in Waterloo Street shortly before 5am.
"Officers responded and, as a precaution, ATO was called to examine the items, which have been taken away for further examination.
"As a result of this, Waterloo Street was closed for a time, however, it has since re-opened.
"A man, aged 24, and a woman, aged 28, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and they both remain in custody at this time."
Chief Inspector Hunter added: "I want to thank all those who were impacted by the closure of Waterloo Street this morning."
