Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

County Derry schoolgirl wins jersey design competition

O'Neill's brought the Ballynease pupil's innovative jersey to life.

County Derry schoolgirl wins jersey design competition

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry schoolgirl has won a jersey design competition organised by O’Neill’s Sportswear for children during lockdown.

Naoise McCallion, pupil at St John Bosco, Ballynease, took the prize after her design, based on the Portglenone Forest nightscape, caught the eye of the judges.

The forest is one of the Primary 7 pupil’s favourite places.

“I decided that I would draw a forest background for my t-shirt since I enjoy going to Portglenone forest,” she said.

“I picked a few colours that matched my favourite colour which is orange. Then I saw an image of stars on the internet and thought it would be nice if I tried to recreate it on my t-shirt.

“I don't know what the constellation means, I just liked the look of it. After I finished my design Mummy sent O'Neills an email with the picture of the shirt.

“A few weeks later they had got back to her saying that I had won first place in the under 12s category.”

Her teacher, Marie O’Kane, said it was great to see Naoise using her creative talents.

She said: “A career in the fashion industry awaits. We are just so proud of her and can see why her design was a clear winner. Well done Naoise.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie