Recycling centres in Derry cleared by the Northern Ireland Executive to re-open on Monday

Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry.
The Northern Ireland Executive has cleared the way for recycling centres in Derry to re-open.
First Minister Arlene Foster told a press conference a short time ago that recycling centres and garden centres in Northern Ireland can re-open from Monday as part of the first measures to ease lockdown.
On Tuesday, the executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions but it did not include a timeframe.
The First Minister said updated medical advice meant the executive could now approve the "tentative first steps".
Marriage ceremonies where a person is terminally ill will also be allowed.
The executive has stressed that not all aspects of the first step of its recovery plan will take effect at once.
Recycling centres have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Derry City and Strabane District Council had stressed that it had closed the local recycling centres after advice from the Executive.
Meanwhile, it was announced that a further five people in Northern Ireland have died as a result of the disease.
