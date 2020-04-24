Contact

O'Neills Foyle Cup cancelled due to public safety fears over the coronavirus pandemic

Event had been due to take place in July

Reporter:

Staff reporter

This year's O'Neills Foyle Cup has been cancelled.

The annual youth football tournament had been scheduled to take place in July.

However, in a statement this afternoon, the organisers of the event said it was been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although expected, the news is another huge blow to the local economy.

Thousands of players and supporters attend the Foyle Cup each year and the event has become a major part of the local area's sporting calendar.

In their statement, organisers of the Foyle Cup said: “We have been closely monitoring the implications for our annual event over the course of recent months, and with restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing, sporting events and wider travel arrangements likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, understandably the tournament cannot take place this year.

"Our number one priority is that everyone stays safe from the potentially devastating effects of COVID-19."

