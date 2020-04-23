Tributes have been paid to a well-known Derry priest who has sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to a well-known priest who has passed away.

Father John McNamara was based at the Termonbacca Retreat Centre in Derry.

A spokesperson for the centre passed on the sad news this morning.

"We are heartbroken to inform you of the death of Fr John McNamara who passed away this morning.

"Thank you to all of you who were praying for him - may he rest in peace."

Father McNamara was well-known and popular among many people in the local area.

The Termonbacca spokesperson said there are no funeral arrangements yet.