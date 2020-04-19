Sad passing of Anne Heaney, a stalwart for many years of the St John Ambulance organisation in Derry

One of the best known figures in the first aid community in Derry has passed away.

Anne Heaney was associated with St John Ambulance for many years.

Anne, who was a much respected and popular figure among many walks of life, died in the Foyle Hospice this morning after a long illness.

The mother-of-six received a MBE for her service to St John Ambulance.

As a result of the current coronavirus lockdown, Anne's funeral will be private.

However, her family said a Service of Thanksgiving for Anne's life will be held at a later date.

The Heaney family have asked that, if desired, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to either St John Ambulance Belmont or the Foyle Hospice through Adair and Neely Funeral Directors at 92 Duke Street.