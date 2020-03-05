Major search operation for a missing person in Derry this afternoon ends on a positive note

Contact
A major search operation was launched in Derry this afternoon for a missing person.
Thankfully, the search ended with the person being located safe and well.
Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers were involved in the search.
A spokesperson for the charity said they were contacted by the PSNI shortly before 2pm today in connection with a 'high risk missing person'.
"Our Emergency Response Team responded via two boats, two jet skis and a mobile unit backed up by a base support team.
"The ASU, Air Support Unit of the PSNI simultaneously conducted searches overhead with Community Rescue Service responding."
However, at 3.30pm the operation was stood down after the person was located safe and well.
If anyone is in distress, here are some important telephone numbers:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
