Portrush water park to close as part of savings being made by crisis-hit Causeway council

Waterworld in Portrush is to close.
Crisis-hit Causeway Coast and Glens Council failed to strike the rate for 2020/21 at a special council meeting last night.
After a protracted and at times ill-tempered meeting, councillors were unable to agree on a proposed rate of 8.64% for the incoming financial year.
A late proposal of 7.64% also fell through after members were unable to ascertain how they arrived at the figure, and the meeting was adjourned to be recommenced this evening.
The council did manage to approve a number of cost-saving measures, with Waterworld in Portrush to close at a saving of £80,000, while the withdrawal of £240,000 to the Portrush Air Show has resulted in its cancellation for 2020.
A further proposal to reduce the funding given over to maintenance of the new facilities at Garvagh Forest Trail was also approved at a saving of £32,000, while a number of recycling facilities will also be affected by the cuts.
A proposed reduction in funding to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre by 10% was defeated, while the council also opted not to end the goodwill payment made to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which would have resulted in a saving of £10,000.
The deadline for the council to strike the rate is this Saturday and there are fears that if this doesn’t happen, the Department of Communities could step in and set the rate for the council area.
