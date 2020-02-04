Man arrested after man found with critical injuries

Contact
Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses
A man has been arrested by police after a man was found critically injured in the Claudy area yesterday evening.
The injured man, in his 40s, was located in the vicinity of the Foreglen Road at around 5.00pm.
Appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said police received a report of an injured man in a layby in the area.
Officers attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man, aged in his 40, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition this morning.
A man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody.
Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Our enquiries into this incident are an early stage but, at this time, we believe this incident may be linked to the report of a white Ford Transit van stolen from an address on Foreglen Road a short time earlier, around 5:05pm.
“When we received the report for the concern for safety of the male, the Foreglen Road would have been busy, and I would appeal to drivers with dash cams to check their footage to see if they captured what occurred, or if they captured the white van being driven on the road.
“I would also appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1458 of 03/02/20 and tell us what you know.”
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chairman of the City of Derry Airport Board, Albert Harrison, pictured welcoming Aviation Minister Paul Maynard to the airport yesterday during his tour of regional airports
Councillor Sean McPeake at the newly installed Lavey and Termoneeney townlands map, unveiled in the centre of Gulladuff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.