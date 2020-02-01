Police urge motorists to take care after 'very slippy' conditions cause two crashes on a busy stretch of road in Derry

Contact
Police are urging motorists to take care.
Motorists are being warned to drive carefully after an 'unknown substance' caused two collisions on a busy stretch of road in Derry.
The PSNI is urging motorists to take care in the area around the junction of the Glenshane Road and the Tamnaherin Road just past Drumahoe.
A police spokesperson said the substance was making the road 'very slippy'.
There were two traffic collisions in the area last night.
"Please reduce your speed and pay attention to the road in front of you," the spokesperson added.
