Safety checks being carried out at the MOT centre in Derry could lead to cancellations.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has received confirmation from Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVA) of the closure of twelve MOT centres to undergo essential health and safety checks.

“After speaking with DVA, they have confirmed the closure of 12 MOT centres across the North in order to carry out essential inspections on lift equipment- this includes the centre at Newbuildings.

“I have received assurances from DVA that anyone affected by these cancellations will be contacted prior to their appointment. Additionally, priority will be given to motorists whose MOT is due to expire soon. Those affected should contact DVA directly to rebook.”

A DVA spokesperson said they are currently carrying out checks on vehicle lifts in its MOT test centres, following the identification of faults.

“This is precautionary and to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“It is anticipated that these inspections will be completed today and any necessary repairs will be carried out as soon as possible.

“As and when test centres have been inspected and any necessary repairs completed, they will immediately become operational.

“At present, there are limited tests being carried out at most MOT centres and appointments are being rescheduled while inspections and repairs are completed.

“Mallusk is the only test centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests; heavy goods vehicles and bus tests remain unaffected. DVA is making every effort to contact customers to reschedule appointments and will prioritise customers who require an immediate test.

“All other test centres remain open and customers should attend their MOT appointment unless contacted by DVA.

"DVA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. It is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”