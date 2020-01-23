Contact
Safety tests are being carried out at local test centres.
Safety checks being carried out at the MOT centre in Derry could lead to cancellations.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has received confirmation from Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVA) of the closure of twelve MOT centres to undergo essential health and safety checks.
“After speaking with DVA, they have confirmed the closure of 12 MOT centres across the North in order to carry out essential inspections on lift equipment- this includes the centre at Newbuildings.
“I have received assurances from DVA that anyone affected by these cancellations will be contacted prior to their appointment. Additionally, priority will be given to motorists whose MOT is due to expire soon. Those affected should contact DVA directly to rebook.”
A DVA spokesperson said they are currently carrying out checks on vehicle lifts in its MOT test centres, following the identification of faults.
“This is precautionary and to ensure the safety of staff and customers.
“It is anticipated that these inspections will be completed today and any necessary repairs will be carried out as soon as possible.
“As and when test centres have been inspected and any necessary repairs completed, they will immediately become operational.
“At present, there are limited tests being carried out at most MOT centres and appointments are being rescheduled while inspections and repairs are completed.
“Mallusk is the only test centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests; heavy goods vehicles and bus tests remain unaffected. DVA is making every effort to contact customers to reschedule appointments and will prioritise customers who require an immediate test.
“All other test centres remain open and customers should attend their MOT appointment unless contacted by DVA.
"DVA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. It is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Kay Duddy pins a black ribbon on Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter at the launch yesterday of the Bloody Sunday Black Ribbon Appeal. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.