Check here for important information on Christmas payment dates for your benefits

There are some changes to when some benefits will be paid over the festive season.

If you are in receipt of a benefit, including Universal Credit, you might receive your December payment on a different date than usual.

Not everyone will be affected by the changes, which only apply to certain benefits.

Universal Credit, which is usually paid twice per month in the North, is the main benefit affected.

If you are due to be paid on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day you will get your payment earlier than normal.

Benefit payments that are due to credit on December 25, 26 and 27 will be paid on December 24.

And benefit payments due to credit on January 1, 2020 will be paid on December 31, 2019.

It's important to note that Benefits offices will observe the Christmas Bank Holidays.

If you need help or advice please contact the numbers below:

Universal Credit help on 0800 328 5644

The Pension Service on 0800 731 0469

JSA, Income-support, Incapacity Benefit or ESA help on 0800 169 0310

Child Benefit assistance on 0300 200 3100

