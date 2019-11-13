Dates for Magherafelt's Christmas market announced

The Christmas Market will return to Magherafelt this month.

The eagerly anticipated event will take place across two days – Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 - offering a weekend of festive food, fun and fireworks!

The market, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, will run on Market Street showcasing a fantastic array of more than 30 artisan food and craft stalls selling local high quality products.

Enjoy browsing and sampling the locally produced food and drink, or take time to unwind in the hospitality marquee, where you can experience a craft beer, hot mulled wine or even just sit and relax. There will be lots of Christmas crafts for sale in the craft marquee and local bands, schools and community organisations will perform on the stage over the weekend.

Alongside this there will be plenty of free entertainment taking place sure to suit the whole family including face painting, balloon modelling, interactive craft stations, walkabout characters and much more.

The Bridewell will also host plenty of festive fun over the weekend including children’s workshops and entertainment, storytelling with Mrs Claus and Santa will be in his Grotto from 11am-5pm on Saturday and from 1.30pm-6pm on Sunday.

This year’s light switch on will take place on Saturday 23rd during a spectacular Christmas themed street party on Broad Street. The street party will commence at 6.30pm and Santa will illuminate the town at 7.45pm. A spectacular fireworks display will then light up the night sky before the street party finishes at 8.30pm.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, is looking forward to the buzz the Market brings to the town.

“The Magherafelt Christmas Market continues to be one of the Council’s most popular events bringing record crowds to the town every year. Magherafelt is renowned for its independent retail offering so the event provides the perfect opportunity to showcase this to a captive audience.

“The fact that the light switch on will take place during the market in the form of a celebratory street party adds another level to the event and will truly kick-start the festive atmosphere in the town," he said.

From Saturday, November 23 for a six week period car parking charges in off street pay and display car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first 3 hours.

Remember too that diversions will be in place during the street party and for the duration of the market.

For more information on the market and all Christmas events in Mid Ulster, visit www.midulstercouncil. org/whatson.