Warning issued over elaborate scam targeting Irish gay community

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ESET Ireland has issued a warning in relation to a new online scam, combining the Grindr dating app and a fraudulent website, that extracts money from victims.

The scam begins when a Grindr, advertised as the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, user receives a message from an attractive looking new contact, looking to hook up.

"But the contact immediately asks the victim whether they gave something called “LGID”. If they inquire what that is, the scammer explains they were assaulted and punched previously, even attaching a picture of their damaged face, and require proof the victim isn’t an offender, by acquiring a specific ID from a link the scammer provides," ESET warned.

"If the victim follows the link, they’re taken to a convincing-looking website that claims it is a “lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer anti-offender screening system” and asked to sign up.

"The sign-up involves a €2 payment for processing the ID and handing over the victim’s personal and payment details but also claims 50% of all payments will be donated to LGBT harassment victims as added incentive," the warning continued.

"Once the victim submits their info, €50 is immediately charged to their credit card, with possible additional abuses of the card and the person’s private details for blackmail at a later date."

ESET Ireland advises extra caution when contacts on social media suggest following links that require filling out personal and payment details.

Read the full story with screenshots of the scam on ESET Ireland’s security blog.

