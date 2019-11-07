Contact

Culmore to get 50 new social dwellings - after 13 year wait

Construction expected to begin next Easter

The planned lay-out of the new homes.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Approval has been given for final amendments to the development of 50 social dwellings in the Ballynagard area of Culmore in Derry.
The site originally approved December  2017  has had changes following community consultation.
The  changes  are to  the community/recreational  element which  will consist of  allotments,  a  play  area  and open space.
In  terms  of  public  open  space,  this  will  include the  provision  of  an  equipped  play  park for  toddler  and  junior  play.  
There will also  be 19  allotments  with  parking availability within the open space area, a park land area, walkways, landscaping and outdoor seating areas.
The news hasa been weclomed by SDLP councillor for the area, Angela Dobbins.
She said: “This development has taken 13 years to reach the final league of its journey. It is hopeful that building can begin next Easter.”

