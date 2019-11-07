Culmore to get 50 new social dwellings - after 13 year wait

Contact
The planned lay-out of the new homes.
Approval has been given for final amendments to the development of 50 social dwellings in the Ballynagard area of Culmore in Derry.
The site originally approved December 2017 has had changes following community consultation.
The changes are to the community/recreational element which will consist of allotments, a play area and open space.
In terms of public open space, this will include the provision of an equipped play park for toddler and junior play.
There will also be 19 allotments with parking availability within the open space area, a park land area, walkways, landscaping and outdoor seating areas.
The news hasa been weclomed by SDLP councillor for the area, Angela Dobbins.
She said: “This development has taken 13 years to reach the final league of its journey. It is hopeful that building can begin next Easter.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.