Culmore to get 50 new social dwellings - after 13 year wait

Approval has been given for final amendments to the development of 50 social dwellings in the Ballynagard area of Culmore in Derry.

The site originally approved December 2017 has had changes following community consultation.

The changes are to the community/recreational element which will consist of allotments, a play area and open space.

In terms of public open space, this will include the provision of an equipped play park for toddler and junior play.

There will also be 19 allotments with parking availability within the open space area, a park land area, walkways, landscaping and outdoor seating areas.

The news hasa been weclomed by SDLP councillor for the area, Angela Dobbins.

She said: “This development has taken 13 years to reach the final league of its journey. It is hopeful that building can begin next Easter.”