Winner claims €250,000 as €19 million Lottery jackpot rolls over to Wednesday

A lucky Lotto player has come forward to claim their Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the prize winner from last Wednesday’s, October 6 draw has come forward and arrangements are now being made for the winning ticket holder to claim their €250,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Bangor Erris Post Office in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

As this Wednesday’s draw now gets closer, demand for Lotto tickets is expected to grow considerably.

This will mark the fourth draw in which the jackpot remains capped at €19,060,800.

As the jackpot is capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there are winners.

For example, if there is a winner or winners at the Match 5 + Bonus tier, the additional funds will be allocated to this tier. If there is no winner at the Match 5 + Bonus tier, the additional funds will then be allocated to the next tier at which there is a winner or winners which would be the Match 5 tier.

On Saturday night, an online player in Sligo benefited from the prize flow-down after matching 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop an incredible €1,262,603.

Ahead of the midweek Lotto draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early. Lotto players all over the country dreaming of becoming the largest Lotto winner ever seen in Ireland are also being reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline on Wednesday evening.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Will this be the week that we see the massive €19.06 million Lotto jackpot finally won? We know that players all over the country are dreaming big now and planning exactly what they could spend that massive amount on. Aside from the huge jackpot on offer, players also have the chance to win bigger prizes than usual at a lower prize tier due to the jackpot now being capped.

"As the jackpot is capped and cannot grow any bigger, this means that any additional prize money that would have usually been added to the jackpot is now being distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner or winners. On Saturday night, we saw the additional prize money flow down to the Match 5 + Bonus tier which benefited an online player in Sligo who became the newest National Lottery millionaire after scooping a cool €1,262,603.”

"We are now appealing to all of our players who are hoping to win big this week, to purchase their tickets early ahead of the cut-off time for Lotto sales at 7.45pm this Wednesday. Please continue to follow public health guidelines if buying in retail and avoid queues where possible. Don’t forget that tickets can also be purchased through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie”.