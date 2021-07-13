MEMORY LANE: Making the news . . . from the Derry News archives #2 (July 2001)

A selection of pictures taken from the Derry News archives of July 2001.
Dermot Brady, principal, congratulates Patricia Collins and members of the teaching staff at St. Therese's Primary School, Lenamore, after completing "The Learning Line ICT NOF Training" course.
