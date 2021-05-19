LISTEN: Brian McGuigan gives the inside track of Derry's newest sporting club

Contact
The Oakleaf Lions, a local Special Olympics team, are getting up and going later this month.
Based in County Derry, the club are hosting a 'come and try' session on Saturday, May 29 at 2.45pm in Dungiven Sports Centre.
The club will provide Young Athletes, aged from four to 12 with an intellectual disability, with play and sports activity programme.
Brian McGuigan of the Oakleaf Lions (listen via Soundcloud link below) outlines how the club has formed and encourages others to join.
Anyone wishing to attend must contact Maeve Kilpatrick of Special Olympics Ulster on 07436 031 654 for more details.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry manager Rory Gallagher during Saturday's win over Longford at Glennon Brothers' Pearse Park. (Pic: Syl Healy)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.