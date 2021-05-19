LISTEN: Brian McGuigan gives the inside track of Derry's newest sporting club

The Oakleaf Lions, a local Special Olympics team, are getting up and going later this month.

Based in County Derry, the club are hosting a 'come and try' session on Saturday, May 29 at 2.45pm in Dungiven Sports Centre.

The club will provide Young Athletes, aged from four to 12 with an intellectual disability, with play and sports activity programme.

Brian McGuigan of the Oakleaf Lions (listen via Soundcloud link below) outlines how the club has formed and encourages others to join.

Anyone wishing to attend must contact Maeve Kilpatrick of Special Olympics Ulster on 07436 031 654 for more details.