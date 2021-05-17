MEMORY LANE: Derry Schools in the Derry News (2007)

We have delved deep into the Derry photographic archive today with a selection of pictures from local news who were making the headlines in the Derry News (2007).

Pictured at the Whitehorse Hotel, during the Young Enterprise 'Learn The Secrets Of Positive Employment' day, seated from left, Karen Murphy, Young Enterprise, Watt Nicoll, MP, Deborah Lamberton, Young Enterprise, John McGowan, Chief Executive N.West Marketing & Mathew Peachey, Investment Officer Derry City Council. Standing from left, Jill Gallagher, Lisneal College, Rebecca McFaul, Foyle & Londonderry College, Keelan O'Neill, St Patricks College, Adam Mitchell, Cathedral Youth Club, Maurice Tannahill, Coleraine Academical Institute, Karen Browne, Thornhill College & Gillian Young, Limavady Grammar.