Throwback Thursday: Civic Reception for retirement of Bishop James Mehaffey (2002)

Contact
Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002.
Born on 29 March 1931 near Portadown in Co Armagh, Bishop Mehaffey was educated at Trinity College, Dublin and was ordained in 1955.[
He began his clerical life with curacies at St Patrick’s Church, Belfast and St John’s Church, Deptford after which he was a Minor Canon at Down Cathedral.
He was bishop’s curate at St Christopher’s, Belfast before serving as the incumbent at Kilkeel and Cregagh before his elevation to the Episcopate.
He was elected Bishop of Derry and Raphoe on 27 June 1980 and consecrated on 7 September the same year.
As Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, he befriended and worked very closely with his Catholic counterpart Bishop Edward Daly, a collaborative ministry that was recognised when both bishops were awarded the Freedom of the City by Derry City Council in 2015.
Bishop Donal McKeown said at the time both bishops were "recognised for their enormous contribution to the common good and to the welfare of society at a difficult time when politicians weren’t even talking to each other.”
Bishop Mehaffey's presence at the funeral of Bishop Daly was widely reported and interpreted as a sign of the conviction and courage of both men.[
He resigned 31 January 2002.
James Mehaffey was married to Thelma; the couple had three children - Wendy, Tim and the late Philip.
Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002, held in the Everglades Hotel. Front row, from left, are Colrs. Mary Bradley, Willie Hay, Mayor Mildred Garfield, and, from right, Mary Hamilton, Deputy Mayor Peter Anderson, and Thelma Mehaffey. Middle row, from left, Colrs. Sean Carr, Marie McDaid, Kathleen McCloskey, Gearoid O hEara, Helen Quigley, Annie Courtney, John Tierney. Back, from left, are Colrs. Jim Clifford, Willie O’Connell, Gerard Diver, Shaun Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, Jim McKeever and John Kerr.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002.
Community groups and charities across Co Derry are being invited to apply for funding through the new Tesco Bags of Help.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.