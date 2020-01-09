Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Throwback Thursday: Civic Reception for retirement of Bishop James Mehaffey (2002)

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 2002 and the retirement of Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, James Mehaffey

Throwback Thursday: Civic Reception for retirement of Bishop James Mehaffey (2002)

Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Born on 29 March 1931 near Portadown in Co Armagh, Bishop Mehaffey was educated at  Trinity College, Dublin  and was  ordained  in 1955.[
He began his clerical life with  curacies  at St Patrick’s Church,  Belfast  and St John’s Church,  Deptford  after which he was a Minor Canon at  Down Cathedral.
He was  bishop’s curate  at St Christopher’s,  Belfast before serving as  the incumbent  at  Kilkeel  and  Cregagh  before his elevation to the  Episcopate.
He was elected Bishop of Derry and Raphoe on 27 June 1980 and consecrated on 7 September the same year.
As Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, he befriended and worked very closely with his Catholic counterpart  Bishop  Edward Daly, a collaborative ministry that was recognised when both bishops were awarded the Freedom of the City by Derry City Council in 2015.
Bishop  Donal McKeown  said at the time both bishops were "recognised for their enormous contribution to the common good and to the welfare of society at a difficult time when politicians weren’t even talking to each other.”
Bishop Mehaffey's presence at the funeral of Bishop Daly was widely reported and interpreted as a sign of the conviction and courage of both men.[
He resigned 31 January 2002.
James Mehaffey was married to Thelma; the couple had three children - Wendy, Tim and the late Philip.

Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002, held in the Everglades Hotel. Front row, from left, are Colrs. Mary Bradley, Willie Hay, Mayor Mildred Garfield, and, from right, Mary Hamilton, Deputy Mayor Peter Anderson, and Thelma Mehaffey. Middle row, from left, Colrs. Sean Carr, Marie McDaid, Kathleen McCloskey, Gearoid O hEara, Helen Quigley, Annie Courtney, John Tierney. Back, from left, are Colrs. Jim Clifford, Willie O’Connell, Gerard Diver, Shaun Gallagher, Pat Ramsey, Jim McKeever and John Kerr.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie