Case adjourned against anti-lock down protester charged with trespass of Derry school

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a group of people entered a local school to protest against pupils having to observe Covid regulations.

Charles Paul O'Neill (56) of Creggan Street in Derry appeared charged with trespass at St Bridget's School on September 11 2020.

He is also charged refusing to leave the school when asked and obstructing a police officer on the same date.

O'Neill, who is representing himself, said that the incident occurred during what he referred to as 'the scamdemic'.

The principal of the school Padraig O'Mianain was the first witness in the case.

He said he was on duty on September 11 2020 when he was sent for by an assistant who said there were people there with a child safety issue.

The witness said he went down and found three men and a woman who came towards him claiming they were going to serve papers 'from the people'.

The principal said he found the people to be 'aggressive and intimidatory' and they repeated they wanted to serve 'lawful documents'.

He said that the group claimed that the school was 'abusing pupils due to Covid regulations.'

The witness said that as a teacher being accused of child abuse was very serious.

Mr O'Mianain said the group became more aggressive and they were asked 'repeatedly' to leave but refused to do so.

The school principal said that the whole incident lasted more than 25 minutes.

He said that he tried to divert the group outside and eventually he got them outside and he closed the gate.

The witness said that the next day he received 'a barrage of messages' saying that it was all over social media and he felt 'humiliated'.

Under cross-examination by O'Neill the witness was accused of lying which he denied.

The witness was asked had they forced entry and he replied that they had entered through 'false pretences'.

O'Neill said he had sent a pen drive with footage that had been taken on the day to the court and wanted it shown before he continued to cross-examine this witness.

The court heard that there was a problem with showing the footage and so O'Neill asked for an adjournment.

He also claimed he had not been given 'full disclosure' of the evidence in the case.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would adjourn the case as a part heard contest and fixed a new date for the remainder of the case to be heard for January 18 next year.

The case will be reviewed on December 15.