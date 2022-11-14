Three Romanian nationals charged with theft of thousands of pounds of perfume from Derry Boots store

Three Romanian nationals have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with the theft of thousands of pounds of perfume from Boots in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Iosif Codruta (25) and Viorel Constantine (25) both with addresses at Shane's Court in Ballymena and a 17-year-old female were charged with stealing Estee Lauder goods valued at around £5,000 from Boots in Foyleside on November 11.

The court heard that police were called to Boots at around 6pm and told three people, 2 females and a male, had entered the store.

The male distracted an assistant by asking for something away from the counter and the two women were alleged to have stolen perfume on display and from drawers in the counter.

CCTV was examined and the court heard that it clearly showed what occurred.

The three were seen getting into a vehicle with Donegal plates and driving towards the Craigavon Bridge.

Police lost the vehicle but shortly before 7pm it was seen turning out of Victoria Bridge.

Police set up a checkpoint and detained the occupants, two males and two females.

None of the stolen goods were found and police believed they had either stashed the stolen goods or given them to another person.

A phone was found on Constantine but he refused to give the PIN number.

A defence solicitor said that the accused had been residing here for two years.

Bail was granted on condition all of the accused surrendered their travel documents, not to enter any shopping centre or supermarket, not to enter Derry and to observe a curfew and wear a tag.

They will appear again on December 12.