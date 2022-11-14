Search

14 Nov 2022

22-year-old man with 113 previous convictions remanded for bail breach at Derry court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A 22-year-old man with 113 previous convictions has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate's Court today after he appeared on drug charges.

Che O'Connor of Old Fort in Strathfoyle outside Derry appeared charged with possessing class A, B and C drugs on November 13.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail. 

The court was told that police were called to a report of a disturbance at the defendant's home and while there they found 59 grammes of cannabis.

Over the weekend police tried on numerous occasions to locate the defendant but were unsuccessful.

The defendant was arrested on November 13 and cocaine and cannabis was found.

At interview he made full admissions. 

The court heard that O'Connor had been dealt with at Derry Magistrate's Court on November 4 and at that time he was given a clear warning.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client regretted his possession of drugs. 

He said he had been on bail for a year with no breaches.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said that O'Connor had been warned in November 4 and was back in court within 10 days.

She found he was not suitable for bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on November 24.

