'Forever 18': Tributes paid to Donegal crash victim Chloe Gallagher Fanneran

The funeral of the young Letterkenny woman killed in a road traffic accident on Wednesday night will take place on Saturday morning

Chloe Gallagher Fanneran died following a collision at around 11.55pm on Wednesday at Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

Tributes have poured in following the tragic death of the 18-year-old, late of Leitir Beag, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

The Donegal Car Club, who are planning a special tribute to Chloe, said it was with ‘great sadness’ that they learned of Chloe’s death.

“Fly high Chloe,” they said.

“May her gentle soul be at peace,” one poster said while another added: “Rest easy gorgeous.”

“Way to young forever 18,” another wrote.

Chloe was a former student at Errigal College and she is the seventh person to lose their life on Donegal’s roads in 2022.

Chloe was a front-sea passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the two-car crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, the drivers of both vehicle, have also been hospitalised with 'serious injuries'.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators was requested and local diversions were put in place with the road closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson told Donegal Live: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Chloe's funeral takes place on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.