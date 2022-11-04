Search

04 Nov 2022

Social broadband packages a 'safety net' says local MP

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell said reliable mobile connectivity was 'essential'.

Gregory Campbell, East Derry MP.

04 Nov 2022

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell has welcomed the news from Mobile Phone provider Vodafone to offer small businesses a year of free broadband in an effort to reduce rising living costs.

Earlier this year, many major internet providers agreed a social broadband package for those in receipt of certain benefits, to ensure that more people had the opportunity to be digitally connected.

Commenting on a recent report from OFCOM, Mr Campbell welcomed news that Vodafone were to provide small businesses with an opportunity to access free broadband.

"Reliable mobile connectivity is essential and critical to the success of small businesses," he said.

"I would also encourage those in receipt of receipt of Universal Credit and Pension Credit to give consideration to the social broadband tariffs provided by a number of internet providers.

"The global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns brought attention to the digital gap that exists across households.

"While many households shifted daily activities including work, school, socialising, and medical appointments online, many low-income homes lacked internet access and were isolated from the digital world.

"The UK government reached a deal with major providers like Sky, BT, Virgin Media, and Now to provide a discounted social tariff, which is less expensive than standard broadband bundles, in order to address this issue.

"These social tariffs serve as a safety net for homes that might otherwise find it difficult to pay for broadband services. An estimated 4.2 million households in the UK are eligible, according to research by the telecoms regulator, Ofcom."

Mr Campbell said there may be many local people unaware they are eligible to receive cheaper broadband.

"Across East Londonderry in towns and villages there are over 7,300 claimants of Universal Credit, many of whom may not be aware that they are eligible for cheaper broadband," he said.

"A reduction in broadband bills could help some of the most vulnerable stay connected during our cost of living crisis.

"Access to broadband is vital for learning, for work and for staying connected. I would encourage people who get Universal Credit or Pension Credit to speak with their broadband providers about switching to a more affordable plan."

Local News

