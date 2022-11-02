Council's Irish passport proposal sparks unionist backlash

A proposal to write to the Irish government in support of an Irish passport office in Northern Ireland has been voted down during a local council meeting.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council voted on the proposal – brought by Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk - on Tuesday night.

The discussion arose after the Council received correspondence from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council urging them to write to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on the issue.

Cllr McGurk proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council follow suit.

“The overall general trend is that there is an increasing number of Irish passport holders here in the North; the latest census figures actually showed a 63% increase over the last ten years,” she said.

“It's a service that people in our constituency are using and we need to broaden access to that, so writing to request a passport office in the North is something I would welcome.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Pádraig McShane, who said the increase in uptake was coming from across the community.

“It's right across the spectrum; the uptake of passports is not coming from one section of the community and it's imperative that we provide services where we can,” he said.

However, the suggestion provoked a negative response from a number of unionist councillors, with PUP councillor Russell Watton taking issue with the mention of Simon Coveney.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

“I was just wondering if they were going to open a British passport office down in the South, but I'll not be holding my breath waiting on it,” he said.

“All the talk of Coveney this, Coveney that and Minister Coveney; he's not my minister. He is the minister of a foreign country and the sooner they realise that the better.

“He thinks he runs the place anyway,” added Cllr Watton.

Former DUP MLA Cllr Mervyn Storey said Minister Coveney should be 'more respectful' in his dealings with Northern Ireland, and criticised nationalist members' use of language.

“In terms of Minister Coveney, I think the best thing that he could do is take his passport and make sure that when he is speaking about Northern Ireland, he can be more respectful,” he said.

“Including members in this chamber tonight; what is the issue about giving Northern Ireland its proper name?

Former MLA Cllr Mervyn Storey.

“I've listened to two representatives from republicans in this chamber and they can't even call the place where they live 'Northern Ireland'.

“For me 'the North' is Donegal, or Malin Head, or Rathlin. It's not a place that is being derogatory to Northern Ireland.

“Let's be clear; if people want to have a passport, they are quite entitled under the terms of the Belfast Agreement to have two passports, that's entirely an issue for them.

“But to have a passport office from a foreign jurisdiction in the Irish Republic in Northern Ireland is not acceptable.”

Alderman George Duddy then suggested a passport office could be opened in Donegal, on account of its 'excellent road network'.

“Maybe if they do want to open a passport office in the North, maybe Letterkenny, Donegal Town or somewhere like that would be much more appropriate,” he said.

“That would certainly cut down on the travelling of having to go to Dublin. There is an excellent road network over there and I'm sure if anybody wants a passport they could travel across.”

A vote was taken on the proposal, which fell after 17 members voted in favour and 22 against.