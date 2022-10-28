Further road impassable due to County Derry flooding

Drumrane Road, Dungiven. Pic: Google Maps.
Police have said a further road in County Derry is impassable due to flooding in the area.
"The Drumrane Road, Dungiven is currently impassable due to flooding in the area this afternoon, Friday 28th October," said a spokesperson.
"Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative main routes."
Earlier this morning, Main Street, Dungiven was also deemed impassable, along with the Clooney Road, Greysteel and the Quilly Road, Coleraine.
All three have since reopened.
