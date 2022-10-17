Search

17 Oct 2022

Derry charity Children in Crossfire launches 'Game for Good' initiative

Pictured is Clara Stephenson from Children in Crossfire’s fundraising team.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:13 PM

Derry charity Children in Crossfire have announced an exciting new initiative, Game for Good, which aims to recruit gamers to raise funds in support of their international programme work in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The campaign will officially launch this Saturday, 22nd October, supported by local business Adventure Gaming.

The public are invited to visit their state-of-the-art gaming van at the Orchard Street entrance to Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry – and play for free between 11.00am and 1.00pm. Representatives of Children in Crossfire will be on hand to speak to gamers about how they can fundraise while gaming and the difference they will be helping to make.  

Children in Crossfire’s Clara Stephenson said: “Digital fundraising is becoming ever more crucial, and Children in Crossfire want to be at the forefront of utilising new technology as a force for good.

"There is a huge community of gamers, globally and locally, who we are keen to recruit as supporters through our Game for Good initiative. 

“I encourage anyone in the northwest interested in finding out more about Game for Good to call to the Adventure Gaming van between 11.00am and 1.00pm on Saturday, have a chat with us and play a free game or two. 

“For those who aren’t local or can’t make it on that date, please contact us online for a chat. Children in Crossfire are registered on Twitch and people can choose to fundraise for us using the Tiltify, Streamlabs or Just Giving platforms, all of which make it easy for gamers to host a charity stream on their channel."

Local gamer Hugh Barbour, who fundraised for Children in Crossfire earlier this year, said: “As a regular gamer, I wanted to use my hobby to do some good for a cause I really care about. I decided to take on a personal online gaming challenge earlier this year and was able to raise several hundred pounds just by doing something I really enjoy. 

“Game for Good is an excellent initiative, especially as gaming is such a popular pastime the world over. I have no doubt there will be many who will sign up to support Children in Crossfire through this campaign. I would appeal to local gamers to get involved and raise some funds.”

While all are welcome to attend this free event, Children in Crossfire are stressing that anyone under eighteen should be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

