Causeway homelessness 'at highest level' since figures began

The number of people accepted as homeless in the Causeway Coast and Glens local government district is at its highest level since 2018.

In its latest homelessness bulletin (June 2022), the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) released figures that showed Causeway Coast and Glens was the only area in NI where figures had increased over the last four years.

Its figure had risen by 13% from 351 to 398, while in comparison, the overall Northern Ireland figures revealed a 29% drop in those accepted as homeless since the 2018 figures.

Neighbouring Mid Ulster recorded a fall of 27% during the same period, while the figure for Derry City and Strabane showed an 11% decrease.

Lisburn and Castlereagh had the biggest improvement of all the local government districts, noting a 38% fall in the number of people accepted as homeless.

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden said housing pressure on the north coast was being exasperated by a number of factors, but most pressing was the loss of many privately rented properties.

"The figures for the Causeway Coast and Glens area are deeply concerning,” she said.

"While other areas have seen the number of households accepted as homeless stabilise or reduce, the Causeway area has seen a steady increase.

"The number of households that were accepted as homeless between December 2021 and June 2022 was the sixth highest in Northern Ireland. The number presenting as homeless per head of population is fifth highest in Northern Ireland.

"More social housing is clearly needed, but it is the loss of rented accommodation in this area that I believe is a significant driver of new cases of homelessness.

"Northern Ireland-wide, this was the only reason given by people presenting as homeless to significantly rise in the two years prior to June 2022.

"The number of constituents in this situation that have contacted my office over this period certainly suggests this is a particular problem here.

"What I have also personally seen is a rise in the number of older people being made homeless.

"These are often people who have always been financially secure, never received benefits, but who have found themselves evicted due to a house sale, with no alternative accommodation able to be found."

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden

Ms Sugden said a boom in house prices had led landlords to 'cash in' on investments, leaving the private rental stock extremely low.

She said many houses on the north coast would 'sit empty for the majority of the year'.

"Many of the properties sold – most at prices unaffordable to the majority of locals – were sold as second or holiday homes to people outside the area," she said.

"They will sit empty for the majority of the year, creating additional problems for local businesses and public services. This subsequently saw rents increase as demand outstripped supply.

"A newer problem relating to an impending mortgage crisis and interest rate rises could compound this even further. Many will simply not be able to afford to buy or be deemed suitable for a mortgage, even if house prices drop.

"Planners and local government have a significant role in ensuring that homes built for locals are prioritised or encouraged over expensive apartments intended for second home buyers.

"There are also wider issues in this area – housing development has been hampered in many areas due to capacity having been reached in many wastewater systems across the borough. Solutions to this will have to come from DfI and NI Water.

"A major intervention is required by the Executive and local government if this trend in homelessness is to be reversed here."