County Derry road closed following collision

Irwin Avenue, Limavady. Pic: Google Maps.
Police have closed a County Derry road following a road traffic collision this afternoon.
"Motorists are advised that Irwin Avenue in Limavady has been closed due to a road traffic collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey," said a spokesperson.
