Search

26 Sept 2022

Derry Jobs Fair showcases wide range of career opportunities

Derry Jobs Fair showcases wide range of career opportunities

Mayor Sandra Duffy chatting to Joe Lavery, DFC and Barbara Gibson and Declan Martin, Cross Border Partnership Employment Services

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 5:31 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Local job seekers and those thinking about their next career move had the opportunity to speak directly with a wide range of employers at a Jobs Fair in the Millennium Forum last week.

The event was to allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, attended the event.

"The Derry Jobs Fair featured a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service," she said.

"It was an ideal one stop shop for those seeking employment or advice on the next step in their career journey.

"Attendees could also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

“I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend."

For more information on local vacancies and careers advice visit JobApplyNI.com or e mail dfcemployerservices@ communities-ni.gov.uk​

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media