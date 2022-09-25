Search

25 Sept 2022

Local lady Margaret Dunlop reduced her weight by 10 stone

Local lady Margaret Dunlop reduced her weight by 10 stone

Margaret before her dramatic weight loss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 11:28 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Margaret Dunlop reduced her weight by ten stone, and reduced the amount of medication she was on feeling healthier, fitter and looking fabulous.

Here's her story - The reason I joined Slimming World was because it was recommended by a practice nurse at the surgery. I went not hoping to change my life but listening to my consultant say if I lost 1lb a week it would get me nearly 4 stone in a year - that's when I thought I want to give that a chance. I decided that I would give it a try.

I like the food in that you can have in Slimming World as long as I stick to my syns I can adapt anything. I've also learned new foods and and find things like the over night oats with different fruits very refreshing.

I now make different soups with plenty of veg so I can have my five a day/ I also enjoy my veg more with my meals and find I'm eating more fruit and enjoying a fat free yoghurt at supper time - something I would never have tried before. I also find Slimming World books handy for recipes so I can change my meals

To be honest the biggest thrill I get is being able to go into any shops for clothes - something I hated before was clothes shopping. Now I love going in all the shops. I also feel I'm more confident talking to people where before I think my weight kept me in the background as I was embarrassed.

Before I joined Slimming World I was on a lot of medication and was always feeling ill. Now I'm on very little meds and like nothing more than walking my dogs.

It took me all my time to walk to the gate now I can walk my dogs long walks most days and I'm feeling a lot healthier and happier - it has made a complete difference to my life.

If someone asked me about joining Slimming World I would tell them it's the best move you can make. It does not matter if your male or female it will change your life for the better.

Margaret now after her dramatic weight loss

You will lose weight, make lots of new friends and mostly it will definitely change your life for the better and while doing all this you will be able to enjoy it and have many laughs.

A&E worker Scott Burnside didn’t want to become a medical emergency

Derry man feeling fit and looking fab at 40 thanks to Slimming World

You can have a consultation that will help you and encourage you 24 /7. It will never make you feel bad if you have had a fail it will encourage you to get back on track and never make you feel embarrassed. I would add that I'm extremely lucky that we have a great consultant who is always at the other end of the phone if your struggling and a very friendly group who always make anyone feel welcome.

For anyone looking for their closest group check out the Facebook page for days and time or contact Georgina Mccarter on 07821216168.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media