19 Sept 2022

A&E worker Scott Burnside didn’t want to become a medical emergency

Scott Burnside with his #ManoftheYear2022 award.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 4:40 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

"I started #SlimmingWorld in February 2022 with my wife Ciara so we could lose weight together and try to lead a healthier life for ourselves and our family.

"We began to realise it was easier to eat the foods we loved and lose weight.

"My favourite food optimized meal must be the slow cooker pulled pork found on the SlimmingWorld app using a whole meal bap as the healthy extra B and a portion of cheese from the healthy extra A allowance. All free and delicious, even the kids have chosen this a few times now.

"I love that I can fit into slimmer clothes again and those moments that others recognize and mention this is golden, makes me wonder why I never went sooner.

"I have noticed an increase in fitness #bodymagic which I have achieved since beginning SlimmingWorld allowing me to run about with the children more than before.

"This time last year I would have been out of breath after 5 minutes of football with my son, now he is having to try and keep up with me. Weighing less than I did before has also helped reduce hip pain that I suffer from caused by a bone condition I had earlier in life.

"SlimmingWorld does have a predominantly female following but there are men in the classes too, I normally attend with my wife but there are plenty of times I go to classes alone without a thought and the group is always very open and friendly to all, we are all there for the same reasons in the end and thats to work towards and hopefully meet our own personnel goals.

"I will just continue to come each week, share some fails/wins, and hope to continue towards my target.

Scott Burnside at the start of his journey and (on right) the progress made.

"I have found the groups to be a gold mine for info whether its new recipes or ideas, its good to hear them from real humans going through similar journeys rather than reading online or through apps, these have their place and of course help but theres nothing like going along to hear the craic from the previous week from the group and having the opportunity to share and ask questions too.

"And the craics great. I was awarded #ManoftheYear2022 in group by the other members for my 3stone weight loss.

"I would d encourage anyone and everyone to join SlimmingWorld its changed my life and can change yours to with the help and support!!"

To find out more about the uplifting power of slimming support you can join any of our groups. Check out our Facebook page.

Contact Georgina on 07821216168 for more joining offers.

