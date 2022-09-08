Search

08 Sept 2022

County Derry homes attacked in 'sectarian hate crime'

A child was asleep upstairs in one of the houses targeted.

County Derry homes attacked in 'sectarian hate crime'

The incident took place in Upperlands.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:47 AM

Four houses and a car have been damaged during a 'sectarian hate crime' in a County Derry village.

It is understood a child was sleeping upstairs in one of the houses targeted during the incident in the Upperlands area on Wednesday night (September 7).

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage after it was reported that around 11.50pm that three masked men, one carrying a large stick, had broken the front living room windows of four houses while damaging the doors of three of these properties and breaking the windows of a vehicle parked outside one of the addresses.

No one was injured in the attacks, however, one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Inspector Hughes said: “This was a frightening experience for residents and, in one of the houses, a young child was asleep upstairs.

FEATURE: The night an accidental fire caused 'bedlam' and tragedy in Swatragh

Two died and over 30 were injured in the 1968 tragedy.

As Christmas 1968 approached, an accidental fire at the Ancient Order of Hibernians Hall in Swatragh caused the deaths of two people and injured over 30 others. Liam Tunney takes a look what happened that December afternoon.

"Your home is where you should feel safe and this was a shocking attack. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for your help in our investigation.

"We understand that the masked men made off on foot in the direction of Culnady Road before getting into a white Vauxhall Cavalier and driving off towards Gulladuff.

"We are appealing for any information or sightings of this vehicle or the three men - who were wearing light-coloured trousers, dark jackets and masks - to call us on 101 quoting reference 1993 07/09/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the Police Service's non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/  You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media