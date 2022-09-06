County Derry well-represented in NI tourism awards

No less than 12 Derry-based companies have been shortlisted for a series of prestigious awards for tourism in Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI's recently renamed 'Giant Spirit Awards', the event is now aligned to the destination brand 'Northern Ireland- Embrace a Giant Spirit', the organisers have said.

“Following a record number of entries Tourism NI has announced the shortlist for its newly launched annual awards programme aimed at showcasing and rewarding best in class in the tourism and hospitality industry,” said a spokesperson.

“The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.”

A dozen Derry-based entries have made the shortlist across 12 different categories.

Brook Lodge Guesthouse in Magherafelt has been nominated in the Best Bed & Breakfast/Guesthouse category, while Friel's Bar and Restaurant, has made the list for Best Large Food and Drink Experience.

The Swatragh bar and restaurant has picked up three nominations in total, also featuring in the Most Innovative Large Business and Best Large Tourism Experience categories.

Friel's Bar and Restaurant has been shortlisted in three different categories.

The Chocolate Manor, Castlerock, features on the shortlist for Best Small Food and Drink Experience, alongside the Derry City-based Walled City Brewery.

City hotels Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel and Bishop's Gate Hotel have been shortlisted for Best Large Hotel, while Bakehouse in Bellaghy makes the list for Best Small Tourism Experience.

Lough Neagh Artisans in Magherafelt have been shortlisted for the same category, while the nearby Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, features in the Most Innovative Large Business category.

Featured alongside the Heaney HomePlace is Visit Derry and in the individual categories, County Derry are also well-represented.

Nominated for the Local Spirit Award are Maghera's Jamese McCloy for his work in the Mid Ulster Cluster with Glenshane Country Farm and Jamie Hamill from Coleraine BID.

The awards gala dinner and presentation will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle on Thursday October 6 2022.